McDermott applies to coach India cricket

While Kohli appears to have conveyed to the authorities the need to look at someone other than Kumble during IPL-10, the CoA came to know of the “minor upheaval” in the Indian dressing room when BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, at a meeting in Hyderabad on May 21, showed it a text message he had received from Kohli. You know, you’re not going for a clerk’s interview or applying for a purchasing officer’s post to see who is better. “I’d have thought that they’d extend his term”, he said.

Engineer, who represented India in 46 Tests and has made England his home now, heaped praise on Kohli, saying he is certain to take India to the next level. If something is put in place as a process, I don’t see why people are creating so many speculations about it.

“There have been a lot of speculations and a lot of things being written by people without actually being a part of the changing room, which is very unusual”, Kohli said. So I don’t know.

Virender Sehwag, who was asked by BCCI officials and India captain Virat Kohli to apply a few weeks before the BCCI initiated the selection process, has also thrown his hat in the ring.

According to mid-day, Warne has been quoted as, “I am very expensive and I don’t think they (BCCI) can afford me”. I’m not party to that. “The BCCI always think they’re the best judges of everything”.

Warne is no slouch when it comes to mentoring young Indian cricketers. Can’t sing enough praises for him. Clearly, Kumble, who demonstrated plenty of gusto during his first stint that will come to an end soon, is interested in continuing. “He’s the best thing that’s happened to Indian cricket”, he said.

Opinions have been divided on whether India should play Pakistan bilaterally, with some people feeling that sports and politics should be kept aside. “I’m not so sure about that”, he said. People have lost their families across the border. They may well argue why we are playing cricket against a nation that doesn’t want to be friendly with us.