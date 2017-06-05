Megyn Kelly Asks Putin About His Relationship to Michael Flynn

“Do you have something damaging on our president?’ Ms.Kelly asks the Russian leader, who is listening to a translator through an earpiece. I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the presidential election”. You and I met yesterday evening. US intelligence agencies reported in January that Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to the Republican candidate Trump over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.Putin has denied conducting such a campaign. “You created a sensation out of nothing”.

Elsewhere in his interview with Kelly, Putin claimed that “a child” could have hacked the US election – and also alleged Russian Federation may have been framed. He said there may have been non-Russian hackers from anywhere that simply blamed Russia. Do you think we’re gathering compromising information on all of them right now or something?

“You and I, you and I personally”, Putin told Kelly, according to a partial transcript released by the network. I made my speech.

French President Emmanuel Macron, standing next to Mr Putin in Paris last week, publicly denounced Russia Today and the state-funded Sputnik news agency as “agents of influence. and of deceitful propaganda” that had spread “fake news” against him during his campaign for Paris’s top post in May. Then we talked about some other stuff. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures.But he categorically insisted that “we don’t engage in that at the state level”.USA intelligence agencies have accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign aimed at tilting the November 2016 election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, who had pledged to boost ties with Moscow.Modi left for France late evening for the last leg of his four-nation tour that also took him to Germany and Spain besides Russian Federation. And I got up and left.

“I never met with him. He used to be in the security services”. So, if this theory is correct – and that can’t be ruled out – ” then the same agencies could fabricate evidence of Russian hacking, Putin said. In 2015, Flynn visited Moscow for a banquet honoring Russian TV outlet RT, and photos show him seated next to Putin. “That’s the extent of my acquaintance with Mr Flynn”. “There can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States, who very skillfully shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russian Federation”.

Senators will be grilling ex-FBI chief James Comey, who was sacked four years into his 10-year term, on Thursday about an Oval Office meeting in February at which, Comey later told aides, Trump asked him to end the investigation into Flynn and possible Russian Federation links.

Among Putin’s denials that the Russians had interfered in the USA election, he had just offered up a moral logic for Russia – interfering in US elections.