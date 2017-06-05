American hackers could have planted false evidence that Russian Federation interfered in the USA presidential election, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by NBC News on Saturday. “He used to be in the security services”. that’s it.

“This is a person with a fresh view of things”, the Russian President said.

As far as the findings of US intelligence agencies, Putin said, “They have been misled”. The Kremlin leader said that Democrats, having lost the election, were trying to put the blame on Russian Federation to cover for their own campaign failures.But he categorically insisted that “we don’t engage in that at the state level”.USA intelligence agencies have accused Putin of ordering a hacking and influence campaign aimed at tilting the November 2016 election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, who had pledged to boost ties with Moscow.Modi left for France late evening for the last leg of his four-nation tour that also took him to Germany and Spain besides Russian Federation.

Putin insisted that he and Donald Trump “don’t know each other”, but that he views him as “a straight-forward, honest man”, one that “you can’t really classify… as a traditional politician”.

Speaking at Russia’s flagship St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin said the hacking accusations were no more than “harmful gossip”.

“They have been misled”, Putin responded when Kelly said that American intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian Federation interfered in the campaign with the goal of electing Trump.

Mr Flynn’s ties to Moscow are under scrutiny in the United States amid allegations of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election. It is said to be part of a four-night special documentary project, ‘The Putin Interviews, ‘ set to premiere on the American cable network on June 12. “Good job. Your lives must be boring”, said Putin. You create a sensation out of nothing and out of this sensation, you turn it into a weapon of war against the current president. It has reportedly expanded to include the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump, as well as his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said.

Putin downplayed Flynn’s appearance with him at a December 2015 gala dinner in honor of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), which USA officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet.

The dinner Putin referred to was a gala for the Russian state news agency, RT. Although they chatted a bit, he said, he was unaware Flynn had been a government official until after he left.

Trump has strongly defended Flynn, saying his former aide was the victim of a witch hunt.

The FBI is now investigating potential connections between Trump campaign aides and the Russian government. He quotes Trump as saying, “I hope you can let this go”.