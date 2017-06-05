Megyn Kelly off to rough start with NBC show’s premiere

Kelly also asked Putin if he has any “damaging” information on Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits down with NBC News’ Megyn Kelly for an interview that aired on June 4, 2017.

Mr Flynn’s ties to Moscow are under scrutiny in the United States amid allegations of possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Later in the interview Mr Putin also addressed claims that alleged he had collected a pre-campaign dossier on Mr Trump.

“There’s a theory that Kennedy’s assassination was arranged by the United States Intelligence services”, Putin said. “Then on-camera he was the Russian president that we’ve all come to know: He was combative, he was defiant, he was feisty, he was fiery, he was on offense on all of the issues, He was the Vladimir Putin Russians love to see”. “We are ready to listen to comments when, if done constructively with the goal of establishing a relationship, creating a common environment”, he said.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle. Do you think we’re gathering information on all of the [Americans visiting the USA on business]. Putin asked, before saying:”Have you all lost your senses?” Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was paid $45,000 to speak at the event.

The Russian president once again deflected suggestions that his government covertly oversaw a hacking operation that swayed the election toward Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump fired Flynn for failing to disclose that he had met with Russian officials.

The contacts Flynn and other Trump aides had with Russian officials and bankers are drawing intense scrutiny, particularly after USA intelligence agencies concluded that Russian hackers meddled in the American election. He told Kelly he barely spoke to Flynn and was only told later who Flynn was. “The minister would have reported it to me”, Putin said. Do you think that from all over the world or from the United States the ambassador reports to me every day who he meets with or what they discuss there?

PUTIN: I didn’t even really talk to him.

Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing.