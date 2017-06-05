Trump, it must be said, hailed “extraordinary gains” on trade and security not only on visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel, but to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the G7, where he “laid out my vision for economic growth and fair trade“.

They followed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s warning on Sunday that the United States and Britain may no longer be completely reliable partners. And when he attended the G-7 Summit that was held in Sicily, Italy, Trump refused to reiterate the support of the United States to the Paris climate accord that was drawn up in 2015 only promising to announce his decision in a week.

In December, The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote that Trump’s unpredictability could at times benefit the U.S.in its dealings with other nations.

He doesn’t seem to understand that the world is not laughing at America, they’re laughing at him! “The West has become smaller; at least it has become weaker. We have to make up for the many years lost”, he said. Further offending Germany, he’ll “stop” German auto sales because we import too many; Germans “are very, very bad”. The conference will be presided over by Fiji.

The NATO summit in Brussels on May 25, three days after the Manchester suicide bomb attack, was an important gathering not only because it brought together the newly elected Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May with other leaders, but also because they chose to step up NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism.

During his nine-day foreign trip, Trump visited NATO and used the pulpit to scold NATO members that they were not paying their fair share of NATO contributions.

“We, the Europeans, will have to take our fate into our own hands”.

No German politician with any historical sense should ever give a campaign-style rally speech accentuating German exceptionalism (“we have to fight for our destiny”) from a beer hall in Munich.

In a statement, Merkel said the Paris Agreement is essential to “preserve our creation” and that Germany will abide by its responsibilities. “A stronger cooperation of European countries on all levels is the answer to Donald Trump“, Schulz told the public broadcaster ARD. In an understatement, U.S. officials said Trump had changed the way many people were thinking about America’s goals and priorities. “We don’t want to build a Europe against America, but America is forcing Europe to unify”.