Microsoft Accidentally Releases Internal Windows 10 Builds, Apologises

Microsoft has apologised for accidentally releasing builds from some of its internal branches for PC and mobile that were rolled out due to the “inadvertent deployment” to the engineering system that controls the release of builds to the Windows Insiders.

Microsoft said although it has put blocks in place to check the dissemination of the build, a “small portion” of Windows 10 users still received them.

To come out of this problem, testers will have to recover and wipe the device using the Windows Device Recovery Tool.

The new versions, Windows 10 Pro for Advanced PCs, Windows 10 Pro N for Advanced PCs and Windows Server 2016 ServerRdsh have been reported at MSPowerUser who gained the information from a poster at the My Digital Life forums. If users have deleted the earlier installation with Disk Cleanup, they can’t go back to an earlier build.

But such a chaotic situation was also an opportunity for some Windows 10 users to take a look at what Microsoft is now up to.

Now, Build 16212 code reveals Three new and upcoming Windows SKUs.

Builds that have made it through the internal chain are cleared to reach users outside Microsoft in the external Fast ring; if no issues are found, the builds reach the Slow ring. This new SKU may target the educational sector and, according to AndItsTito, can also be upgraded to Windows 10 Education, another SKU already commercialized by Microsoft.