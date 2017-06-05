Microsoft releases Face Swap app for Android in the Google Play

After selfie taking, the act of face swapping is an incredibly common use for smartphones. iPhone users have a plethora of tools to choose from – as, indeed, do those who prefer Android devices, and Microsoft has chose to get in on the action with the appropriately-named Face Swap app for Android.

Face swap applications caught on in a big way over the past year or so, and today Microsoft is jumping into that arena with a new option that ditches the biggest issue with all the others – it has no ads.

Here’s how it works.

Microsoft has developed a program to “try on” faces of celebrities. In order to do that, Face Swap uses face recognition and Bing image technology, both developed in-house by Microsoft. Once you’ve found that photo of an astronaut, basketball player, or politician, the app will automatically recognize the face in the target picture and swap yours in for it. You can adjust the skin tone, lighting and the tilt of the dialects.

The app’s available right now on the play store (link below) or you can grab it manually from APKMirror.

Face Swap is already available for Android devices but only in a few markets. These include the US, Australia, and Canada. Microsoft also plans on expanding it to India in the coming weeks. If the app turns out to be a success, the company will probably release it in other markets around the world as well.