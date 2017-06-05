Middle East ties fracture with withdrawals from Qatar

Just days after U.S. president Trump left the region, a geopolitical quake is taking place in the Middle East tonight as the rift between Qatar and other members of the (likely extinct) Gulf Cooperation Council explodes with Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt cutting all diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing it of “speading chaos”, by funding terrorism and supporting Iran. Al-Eqtisadiah, another daily, accused Qatar of being “an emirate of coups and treachery”.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain announced the suspension of transport ties with Qatar, and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their borders.

But the diplomatic rift could have a serious impact on some business deals and companies in the region, particularly Qatar Airways, which can no longer fly to some of the Middle East’s biggest markets.

Saudi Arabia says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar and it has pulled all Qatari troops from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Egypt’s foreign ministry also accused Doha of supporting “terrorism” and announced the closure of its ports and airports to Qatari carriers. Controversial comments by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, appearing to criticise Saudi Arabia, appeared online.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have always been at odds over the latter’s support for Islamist groups, particularly Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera. Eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the country and quieted others.

Gulf nations see Qatar as too close to Iran and Islamist movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

“These ignorant and backward ideas are further emboldened by the USA and Israel so that peace and stability will never get a chance to be established in the region”, he stressed.