Miley Cyrus Sings Moving Rendition Of ‘Inspired’ At Manchester Benefit Concert

The concert went ahead in spite of another terror attack in London last night, in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured, many critically.

Ariana Grande on Sunday staged her One Love Manchester concert, raising money for the victims of the suicide bombing at her show in the United Kingdom city less than two weeks earlier. She appeared emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free“.

The 23-year-old singer’s poignant speech also paid tribute to the victims and families of the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester, England concert on May 22.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”. Confetti burst following the performance.

“Adam, aged 15, lost his friend Olivia and when we went to visit him he asked me to pass on one message, and he said “hey Scooter, don’t go forward in anger love spreads”.

Grande said they rearranged the singer’s song lineup to honor Olivia’s request.

“Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 50,000.

Other star performances of the night include Justin Bieber, who broke down in tears after announcing to the crowd “Evil will never win”. “It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?”

“In a way it was just a way of keeping all of our minds busy – the young people and us adults as well”, he said.

“We love you so much, to the families we love you so much”.

He said: “What an incredible thing we are doing tonight, would you not agree?” One Love Manchester is raising money for those affected by the bombing at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on May 22, 2017. The front section of the Old Trafford Cricket Ground crowd was reserved for those who had been at Grande’s show on May 22.

Ariana, dressed throughout in a pair of jeans and an oversized “We Love Manchester” sweatshirt, ended the pop spectacular by performing her song One More Time onstage as fellow performers Cyrus, Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas, Pharrell Williams, Imogen Heap, and Niall Horan, and others lined up behind her.

“I don’t see or hear or smell any fear in this building”, said Williams, who performed his hit “Happy” with Miley Cyrus.