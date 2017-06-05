Militants in Philippines city dug in for protracted battle

Duterte has asked the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, an Islamic separatist movement based on the Philippine island of Mindanao, to help negotiate a peace settlement with the Islamist fighters, who are predominantly drawn from the Maute group based in and around Marawi.

2,000 The number of civilians trapped in the southern city of Marawi by fighting between troops and militants after a brokered truce fell through, ending rescue efforts.

Scores of people made a daring dash for safety on Saturday, including one of Marawi’s most respected politicians who had hidden 71 Christians in his home and led 144 people through downtown streets strewn with rotting corpses.

Galvez said this was in addition to the eight other foreign rebels from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Chechnya believed to be members of ISIS, who died during earlier clashes with the military. “They are starving. They are eating the bodies”, Roberto Petronio, head of the ICRC’s Mindanao sub-delegation told Reuters. “When I got the text, immediately we go out. about 7 o’clock”.

As the presence of foreign fighters in Marawi City alarms the country’s neighbors, Padilla said they were still confirming the number of Malaysians, Indonesians and Singaporeans who were involved in the war, although their presence can not be denied, as shown by battle casualty reports.

Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge.

There were some Christian workers doing fix work in the area a day before the fighting unfolded, he said.

“We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside”, he told the Press Association.

Those who fled included teachers from Dansalan College, a protestant school torched on the first day of the battle.

Dozens of civilians caught in the middle of a deadly battle for a southern Philippine city ran to safety on Saturday, fleeing military air raids and fighters – but as many as 2,000 people still remain trapped in desperate conditions.

The vast majority of Filipinos are Christian, but Mindanao has a larger proportion of Muslims and Islam is followed by the vast majority in Marawi City.

“As we walked many people saw us on the street and they joined us”, said Lucman.

“Nagkuwan kami, nag-suicide kami”, the younger Ismael said, referring to their unsafe journey to the safe zones of the war-torn city. The military said 120 militants, 30 civilians and 38 soldiers and policemen have been killed in the sporadic fighting. “When they freed the inmates, he got free”, said Ali.

London police are treating injured people on a small street some 500 meters (yards) southwest of London Bridge, where witnesses say pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and police say they are responding to an incident. Although the Philippines military knew civilians remained in their homes, ordnance exploded nearby repeatedly over the past week. A government representative said negotiations were continuing for another temporary ceasefire on Monday.

Philippines Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the conflict would be over soon but he gave no operational plans.

“The bouncers did a really good job, they shut the doors and locked everyone in”.

“Mr. President, we’ve been killed by our own bloodline”. “Until such time that every member of this armed group, this rebellious group that still wants to make a stand inside Marawi exists, we can not totally say we have cleared Marawi“.

Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, spokeswoman for the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said troops braved the risky streets of the Islamic city to rescue the civilians, who were handed over to local authorities.