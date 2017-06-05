Ministers’ revolt was due to fear: AIADMK’s TTV Dhinakaran

“Nobody announced that I have been expelled from the party and the power to do that lies with the general secretary”, he said, according to Firstpost.

He was given bail by the Delhi High Court, which stated that he was no longer required for custodial interrogation.

Supporters of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran gathered outside his residence in Chennai’s Adyar and welcomed him with great enthusiasm on Saturday.

Dinakaran was arrested on April 25 by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on allegations of attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to obtain a favourable verdict from so that the now frozen “two leaves” party symbol could be restored to Sasikala’s faction of the AIADMK.

Party workers who stood with plates of fruits and began to shower the AIADMK’s leader’s vehicle with flowers.

Supporting Dhinakaran’s claims, environment minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said, “What he (Dhinakaran) has said is 100% correct”. He has not been removed from the party and only the party general secretary has the authority to do so. Dhinakaran himself declared about distancing from the party.

On April 18, in a bid to merge with their warring faction, the senior ministers of AIADMK made a decision to expel party general secretary V K Sasikala and her nephew Dinakaran.

Dinakaran had sought bail on the ground that there was no reason to keep him in custody and no public servant was made an accused in the case, though he was booked on graft charges.