Misfiring Lions rescue win over Provincial Barbarians

The Barbarians meanwhile returned to their homes to prepare for their day jobs on Monday in a land where the median annual wage is close to a third of the Lions tour fee.

Gatland has already said all 41 members of the squad will get a chance to play in the opening three games but on Saturday several players failed to make the most of their opportunity, notably Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton.

“I have always been a fan of the Lions and I always will be so it’s a massive honour to put on the jersey this weekend and hopefully I leave it in a better place“.

Warren Gatland’s side managed a scrappy 13-7 success over a Provincial Barbarians team.

“We created opportunities, even though we obviously didn’t take them”.

His views are echoed by fellow NZ Herald journalist Patrick McKendry: “This, unfortunately for the British and Irish Lions, was a damp squib of a performance in the opening match of their highly anticipated tour”.

“I’m not here to answer anybody, I’m here for my team-mates on the pitch, I’m here for the squad, I’ll do anything for them”, said Faletau.

“When you get things right off the field, it just translates to things on the field”.

Many observers, including former Lions players and coaches, see the task as enormous and possibly beyond the tourists, no matter how Gatland attempts to manage his extensive playing resources.

Just after touching down in Auckland, Gatland unveiled his first starting XV of the Tour and the majority of the players that were in training camp from the first week in the Vale of Glamorgan have been trusted to lay down a marker. I remember in 1971 we won all our provincial matches here. It will be the first of three matches there for us and we know the atmosphere will be outstanding.

However, Sam Warburton, the Lions captain, has acknowledged that his team need to play significantly better against the Blues and the Crusaders. “I haven’t played Test rugby and he’s playing for England“, Sweeney said. The weakness of their first-up opponents may give the tourists some room for self-expression but when the Lions face tougher challenges against Super Rugby sides, the style they will take into the tests will assert itself. “We didn’t get the win and result but we earned some respect I think”. That’s the way it is over here; nothing is going to happen easily.

“We were hanging on at times in the second half, so it was good messages at half-time and we came out and executed in the second half”.

Te’o became the first current Worcester player to represent the Lions. “The boys are still a little bit jet-lagged but no excuse”, the centre said. “All the players came out of there in awe really”. They were a good side and we got tested.

