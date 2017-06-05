Missouri Senator Roy Blunt Weighs In On Comey

Trump later fired Comey, prompting the appointment of Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, as a special counsel to investigate the extent of Russia’s interference in the USA election, whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation.

USA intelligence agencies have concluded that Russian Federation meddled in the presidential election to hurt the bid of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“I never met with him”. Why, did we have some special relationship with him?

In his letter firing Comey, Trump said the former FBI director had informed him “on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation”.

Comey, who was leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s USA presidential election, was sacked by Trump last month, four years into his 10-year term.

Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey – and President Donald Trump “is better served by getting all this information out”.

Putin also told NBC that regardless of Trump’s previous travel to Russian Federation as a businessman, he had had no relationship with him and had never met him.

Putin said he was unaware of any such discussion and criticized NBC for asking about contacts between the ambassador and the Trump administration.

“Had there been anything significant he would have reported it to the minister”. “There weren’t even any reports”. There wasn’t even any kind of specific discussion about sanctions or anything else. “You created a sensation out of nothing”.

“They have been misled”, Putin told NBC, in an interview NBC said was recorded on Friday. He said he had yet to see any evidence of Russian meddling and drew a connection between the allegations against Russia and the theory that USA intelligence agencies arranged the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. “He used to be in the security services”, Putin said. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues. Another main goal for the hearing on Capitol Hill is for Comey to clarify exactly what was said in his conversations with Trump, said Warner.

“Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the president of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates”, said Sen.

The executive privilege doctrine is “the right of a president to withhold information from those with compulsory power – including special counsels and congressional committees – but only when it’s in the public interest to do so”, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Executive Privilege: Presidential Power, Secrecy and Accountability”. The potential for explosive testimony from Comey that could impact a sitting president makes Thursday’s hearing a highly anticipated event, akin to the hearings in the 1970s examining the Watergate scandal, said Linda Peek-Schacht, a political adviser who worked in President Jimmy Carter’s White House. He’ll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn has declined to testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee about his Russian ties, invoking his constitutional right to avoid self-incrimination. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein also are expected to testify.

The officials say there’s been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice.

