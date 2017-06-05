Missouri Washington delegation divided on party lines over Paris decision

Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has chose to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement, a landmark global pact to deal with climate change.

Bloomberg’s donation will make up for the US’s contribution to the UN’s Climate Secretariat, which aids countries in implementing the agreement.

(In case you’re wondering where Australians stand on the Paris agreement, some new research by the Climate institute suggests that a large majority of Australians – 87 per cent – support the agreement and do not want Australia to step back from its commitments). With the United States seeming to abdicate leadership on the issue, Beijing has expressed interest in working not only with other major powers, such as the European Union, but also small island states and other vulnerable countries.

The mechanics of the U.S. exit are complicated. He made very clear yesterday what he doesn’t believe, which is that the USA government should stay in an agreement that gives us too much of the financial burden, too much risks to these industries where the coalminers, people who work in cement and paper, people who he looked in the eye…

“Instead of withdrawing from commitments it made through the Paris agreement and rolling back regulations to reduce carbon emissions, the US should be taking even more aggressive action now to protect the health of our community’s most vulnerable members-including our children, our seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and the poor-because our climate is already changing and people are already being harmed”. Their April 2016study found that global warming would slow by between 0.6°Cand 1.1°Cby 2100 as a result of the accord.

China and the U.S., the world’s first and second biggest polluters respectively, are together responsible for some 40% of the world’s emissions and experts warned that it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate deal that almost 200 nations agreed to in late 2015.

The White House is planning to a hold a meeting with technology leaders on June 19, an administration spokesman said Wednesday.

A growing number of municipalities, universities and companies are trying to commit to the Paris Accord, even without Trump and the federal government on board.

The White House has also faced fierce pressure to participate in the Paris agreement from the leaders of other nations, who have vowed to push forward with or without the United States.

Hua said China will remain committed to upholding and promoting global governance on climate change and take an active part in the multilateral process. Some of the mayors and leaders in those states have spoken out against the decision.