Modi meets French President

Modi, whose country is the world’s third-biggest emissions generator, said in Russian Federation on Friday that he would continue to back the deal and Macron has said the 2015 Paris agreement is irreversible despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw.

He further said that he will be travelling to India at end of this year to convene a meeting with the members of the International Solar Alliance. “All should come together to fight terrorism“, Modi said during a discussion at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Modi also invited the French president to visit India.

This view was endorsed by President Macron, who said the governments of both France and India are in a position to do a lot in tackling climate change, and not limit themselves just to the Paris framework. Modi said India is investing massively in renewable energy and it has set an ambitious target of adding 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022. He said India had been working to protect the environment even before the Paris deal reached in 2015.

Ties between India and France have grown in recent years, most notably in the defense sector with New Delhi ordering 36 French-made Rafale fighter jets.

The Prime Minister described the Paris Climate agreement as a shared heritage of the whole world, and this generation’s contribution to the hope of future generations of mankind. “We must do the same for our future generations”, Modi said.

Macron said Paris deal would “make our planet great again”, a play on Trump’s campaign slogan.

Observing that the world is passing through a crisis, Modi said that he and Macron discussed terrorism extensively, on how to save the world from terror and radicalisation, and how to “go forward in deradicalisation and how to strengthen the fight against terror”.

“France is one of our most important Strategic Partners”.

Calling the President’s decision “a mistake” for the U.S.as well as the planet, Macron urged climate change scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to go to France to continue their work.

Arriving at the presidential palace the 66-year-old Indian nationalist hugged 39-year-old Macron, in scenes contrasting with Macron’s clenched-jawed, white-knuckle handshake with Trump in Brussels last week. Narendra Modi had called to congratulate Macron earlier this month on his victory and assured to work with him to further deepen the bilateral cooperation between India and France.