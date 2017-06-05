Modi reviews GST roll-out status from July 1

Indian World Gold Council chief executive officer Aram Shishmanian said the government’s decision on gold was an encouraging step and would help stabilize an industry in which millions are employed.

Napkins, mosquito nets, sacks and bags, life jackets costing below Rs 1,000 would be taxed at 5 per cent.

According to the fitment of rates in various tax brackets, 81 per cent of the items will fall in/below 18 per cent slab.

Blankets, traveling rugs, kitchen clothes, curtains, bed & other kinds of linen and Terry items, costing less than ₹1000 will be under the lowest GST slab, whereas, the costlier items are kept under 12% GST rate.

Jaitley said all categories of fabric will attract a 5 per cent rate.

PC Jeweller was up 9.5 percent at Rs. 551, TBZ was trading 5 percent higher at Rs. 97 while Gitanjali Gems was up 4.85 percent at Rs. 70.30 on the BSE at around 11.50 am.

The GST Council had convened here for its 15th meeting to finalise the rate fitment of the remaining six items, including gold.

Especially, ICRA said, the organised retailers are expected to benefit at the cost of unorganised players as the overall supply chain is likely to be streamlined with the scheduled rollout of GST.

Jaitley also said that in view of the many representations received on the fitments, the committee of officials would take up these cases.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra continued to be doubtful about the GSTN’s readiness.

Banerjee had said yesterday that her government would not support the new GST system in its present form and that her government would write to Jaitley for making changes to make it suitable for all the sections of the society. The presentation given by them clearly shows that they are not ready and need more time. “They will help us in billing the goods to sister entities of online marketplaces through which they can be sold”, he pointed out, adding that he has sold old stock to WS Retail and Cloudtail India, largest sellers on the online marketplaces Flipkart and Amazon India, respectively.

“We are not opposing GST”. “The brands have been supportive with whom we have exclusivity for certain online marketplaces”.

“The simplified procedure of job works by allowing movement of goods by Challan only will go a long way in developing supporting eco system much needed for garment industry’s competitiveness”, he added.