Mohanlal’s Mahabharatam to be titled ‘Randamoozham’ in Malayalam

The script will be based on an adaptation of M T Vasudevan Nair novel Randamoozham (The Second Turn), which narrates “The Mahabharata” through the eyes of Bhima, the second of the Pandavas. But the film has received the highest power of support and that too from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, BR Shetty, who’s bankrolling the project, said that the film will be shot in Dubai, where a massive set would be erected.

PM Modi, in his letter has said that he would be eagerly waiting for the movie, which would become a pride of India. The report also has it that the film’s team has also sought an appointment from the PM and they are expected to meet him on July 7.

Amid growing clamour to change the name of the film, Shetty reportedly wrote to the Prime Minister expressing his concerns. Leading national and global stars and crew members will be hired for the film.

Considering the increasing commercial values to change the name of the film.

The film will be helmed by ad-filmmaker Shrikumar Menon, and it will be made as a two-part project.

Mr Shetty told reporters the revenue from the first film was expected to be around $1 billion. Mohanlal has been locked to play the lead role and the other cast will be announced in the coming months. So, I made a decision to want this film first to be shot in there before we move to other parts of the world, shetty expressed his views to media.

Casting for the movie will begin within 100 days. The film will have Malayalam, English and Hindi Versions.