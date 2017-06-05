Moody’s reduces China’s credit rating over debt concerns

However, Moody’s added that reforms implemented by the Chinese government would likely curb some of the negative effects from rising debt.

The one-notch downgrade marks the first time Moody’s has lowered China’s credit rating in nearly 30 years.

Communist leaders have cited reducing financial risk as a priority this year.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, this latest downgrade will likely increase the cost of borrowing for Chinese firms, with the revision of China’s rating likely to have a knock-on effect on the country’s banks.

Moody’s cut China’s debt rating to A1 from Aa3 because of rising national financial obligations and worries that GDP growth rate will slow. The economy’s outlook was also changed from stable to negative.

Fundamentally, the question boils down to how well China can cope with its existing debt burden which is estimated to be 2.6 times the nation’s GDP.

The Moody’s move brings it more in line with rival agency Fitch, which last downgraded China in April 2013.

After India, China has now taken on the global credit rating agency Moody’s for downgrading its credit ratings.

Beijing rejects ratings agency’s assessment, saying it overestimated the risks to the Chinese economy.

Homes in major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing shot up in value by 25% or more between 2015 and 2016, with the increases spreading to smaller cities by the middle of a year ago, although there have been signs more recently that the breakneck rise in prices is slowing after attempts by the authorities to restrict the availability of credit. The evaluations were partly decided by “the rating or credit quality of government providing support”, it said. As a result, Beijing must now attempt to wean the economy off its reliance on credit-fuelled stimulus while maintaining ambitious growth targets.

UOB economist Suan Teck Kin said Moody’s view of slowing growth in China “appears to be overly pessimistic”.

However, “it is not the first time that worldwide institutions have sounded alarm bells about China’s rising debt levels”. Looking ahead, we expect China’s growth potential to decline to close to 5% over the next five years, for three reasons.

Government stimulus has been a key driver of growth in recent years, but it has also led to a sharp rise in credit and debt levels.

“Moody’s expects that economy-wide leverage will increase further over the coming years”, it said, adding that China’s reform program was is likely to slow, but not prevent, the rise in leverage.