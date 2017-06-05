Moon and Jupiter pair up Sunday night

If you missed the moon’s close match-up with Jupiter on Saturday night there is another opportunity to see them both on Sunday night.

Highlights of this summer’s sky include that Jupiter will be visible after sunset during June, while Saturn will be visible after sunset during August. A close grouping of the Moon, Venus and the bright star Aldebaran will occur during mid-July.

The moon is officially full at 6:06 a.m. Friday, June 9. This month’s full moon is known as the full Strawberry Moon because this is the time for harvesting the delicious fruit. It will also allow us to view several of its brightest moons. It will be the smallest full moon of the year, though it will not look any different to the average observer. This full moon occurs about 15 hours after apogee (when the moon is at its greatest distance from the Earth). As a result, it won’t be as large as it normally is.

