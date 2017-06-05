The newly-elected president of South Korea ordered a probe into why the countrys defense ministry failed to report to him the import of four more rocket launchers for the U.S. anti-missile system in addition to the two confirmed publicly.

On Tuesday, senior presidential adviser Yoon Young-chan said Moon has discovered that four additional launchers for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, system have arrived in South Korea since the original two launchers were installed in April.

Before taking office May 10, Moon had vowed to review the THAAD deployment.

Yoon said senior Defense Ministry officials didn’t report the arrival of the additional launchers when they gave Moon’s policy advisory committee a briefing last Thursday.

After a months-long diplomatic standoff between South Korea and China due to Seoul’s decision to install an anti-missile defense system-which resulted in a drastic drop in Chinese tourists to Korea and an effective boycott of Korean entertainment in China-a warming of relations seems to be underway.

To read this article in one of Houston’s most-spoken languages, click on the button below.

The spokesman then said Durbin had “expressed surprise” with President Moon Jae-in regarding the controversy around THAAD deployment.

Moon, a former member of the National Council of Churches in North Korea (NCCK), urged the WCC and the NCCK to help work toward his goal of establishing a “peace regime” and achieving denuclearization on the peninsula. “So it isn’t that we were sneaking in to put this in place”, he said in an interview with a small group of reporters right after his meeting with Moon.

The THAAD battery was initially deployed in March in the southeastern region of Seongju with just two of its maximum load of six launchers to counter the North Korean missile threat. Japan was reported as considering hosting two THAAD batteries to complement land-based Patriot missiles and Aegis systems of its destroyers.

As the Blue House revealed to the media about Defense Minister Han Min-koo’s deceitful behavior toward the Blue House during the reporting process, some point out that it was aimed to show president Moon’s plan for major defense reform. We are cutting a lot of programs.

“I believe that if I lived in South Korea, I would want as many missile defense systems as possible to protect against the hundreds of ballistic missiles which North Korea could rain on the South should war begin”, he added. Previous liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, under whom Moon had served as chief of staff, had been hard on real estate measures and property taxes, and Moon’s administration may revive stronger regulations in speculative zones.

The North regularly threatens to destroy the United States and says its missile and nuclear programmes are needed to counter US aggression.