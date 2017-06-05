Moradabad residents practice yoga, plant trees on World Environment Day

World Environment Day has developed into a global platform for public outreach with participation from over 143 countries annually including India.

He said this year ” s theme of “Connecting People to Nature” is nothing but getting connected with ourselves and with nature.

“The real sentiment behind World Environment Day should not be restricted to a single day, but must pervade every moment of the day”, he said at a an event organised on the eve of World Environment Day here.

The FRI has planned variety of activities to celebrate it in a big way including sensitizing people, communities, youths and the society at large for protecting the unique and life nurturing Nature and sustaining a clean and healthy environment.

World Environment Day is marked on June 5 each year.

“It reminds us of what a treasure nature is and encourages us all to protect and appreciate our environment”. First held in 1974, it has been a flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from marine pollution and global warming, to sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.

Starting today, UN Environment and the government of Canada are calling on citizens all over the world to think about how we depend on nature and to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish that vital relationship.

The day seeks to raise awareness globally for people to preserve and enhance the environment.