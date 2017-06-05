More arrests are made in Manchester bombing

Authorities are seeking possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester and elsewhere, the AP reported.

Then, two more men were arrested early Saturday, police said in a statement.

Those actions brought the total number of people arrested in the investigation to 13, with 11 still in custody.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi’s younger brother 20-year-old Hashem, and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the interior ministry.

A spokesman for the Deterrence Force, which acts as Libya’s Government of National Accord’s police, said the brother was aware of Abedi’s plan and the siblings were both members of IS.

Abedi got his passport back after telling his father he was going on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, but returned to England instead.

“There was a sermon about anti-Daesh”, Ramadan said, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

Britons faced stepped-up security as authorities pushed forward with raids they said were uncovering key evidence, and a trans-Atlantic rift opened Thursday in the aftermath of a deadly concert bombing.

Nine people are being held by police following the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert, including a man arrested on Friday evening.

In Libya, bin Salem said Abedi’s mother told investigators her son left for the United Kingdom four days before the attack after spending a month in Libya.

On Thursday, a large cordon was set up for a time around a location in Wigan, where an arrest was made a day earlier, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The UK terror threat level remains “critical”, meaning another attack could be imminent and additional Army and armed police officers are patrolling major sites, including the transport network, across the UK.

More details are emerging about the British-born killer, who spent time in Libya before the attack and transited through Istanbul and Dusseldorf airports, as police focus on tracking down his associates. “There are over 400 investigations now ongoing by the security services and police into terrorist planning or people thinking about terrorist planning”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who spoke about the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, said the countries’ partnership on defense and security was built on trust.

She said the suspected bomber was pained by the killing of Abdel-Wahab Hafidah, an 18-year-old who news reports say was chased by a group of men, run over and stabbed in the neck in Manchester in May 2016. He refused to move and threatened her daughter with violence, she added.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S.is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, a British government source said.

Following the terror attack, the country’s main political parties suspended their campaigns ahead of the June 8 general election.

Corbyn, who has a long record of voting against United Kingdom military intervention overseas, said a Labour government would “change what we do abroad” if elected, while acknowledging that no government can prevent every attack and that terrorism has many causes.

Al-Baset Azzouz was identified as one of the world’s most unsafe terrorists by USA authorities after setting up a training camp in Libya. The U.S. Justice Department said it had initiated steps to address the “rampant leaks”, which it said could not be tolerated. “But an informed understanding of the causes of terrorism is an essential part of an effective response that will protect the security of our people, that fights rather than fuels terrorism”.

“I want to make one thing very clear to Jeremy Corbyn and to you, and it is that there can never, ever be an excuse for terrorism”, May said. “We could not really sleep that night knowing that this happened in Manchester“.

British police working on the case have resumed intelligence-sharing with US counterparts after a brief halt because of anger over leaks to USA media thought by Britain to be coming from US officials.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will press the point during his first official visit to the United Kingdom on Friday.