More arrests over London terror attack

In a statement, her family said they were grieving the loss of their “beautiful, loving daughter and sister”.

A Facebook post written by a friend, which has since been deleted, said Ms Zelenak was last seen on London Bridge and witnessed the terror attacks before getting separated from her friends.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, reports the BBC.

“I can’t breath. You hear these things so often but it doesn’t seem real”.

She completed a social work degree at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

“Mr. Trump either misunderstood what Mr. Khan had said or distorted it”, the newspaper said, arguing that the tweets had further widened the president’s rift with the US’s traditional European allies.

“We’re still making enquiries in respect to the circumstances of the third Australian”, she said.

“The individuals who carry out these acts of hate want to change us. We are in contact with the Metropolitan Police Federation and have passed our best wishes to them”. “They will never succeed”.

Trump said he had spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice. Some 21 of the 48 people who were injured were still seriously ill in hospital. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU.

Who were the London Bridge attackers? “This time will be no different”.

Armed police officers outside Borough Market after an attack left seven people dead in London.

The police won praise for the speed of their response, with all three attackers dead within eight minutes of the first emergency call.

Armed officers also conducted a raid in the East Ham area of the city. “I don’t think that a major terrorist attack like this is the time to be divisive and to criticize a mayor who’s trying to organize his city’s response to this attack”, former Vice President Al Gore said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

In a statement, the force said: “Members of the public should expect to see extra police officers patrolling stations in London and the south east following the attacks”.

Mrs May has previously asked multinational internet companies to take more responsibility for their content, last month promising an industry-wide levy so companies would foot the bill for policing the internet, if she wins the upcoming election.

This was the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the auto and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds. Prime Minister Theresa May was accused on Sunday evening by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn of failing to protect the public by starving the police of funds.

May spoke defiantly about protecting Britain’s democracy – and vowed the election would go ahead as planned – after the violence turned a balmy summer night in an area packed with revelers into a scene of bloodshed and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee.