More details about London attack revealed as probe “making progress”

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks yesterday”, said the Aamaq news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group. “The van mounted the pavement, and collided with pedestrians before being abandoned, where the attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people”.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London.

Meanwhile, a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

“They usually use these messages to simply inspire people to carry out attacks whenever the opportunity arises”, said Matt Olsen, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center and an ABC News contributor.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and will hold an emergency meeting with members of the government on Sunday.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

France’s foreign ministry says seven of its citizens were wounded, and four are in a critical condition.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said on Twitter after the London attack.

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “In memory of the victims and the injured, we stand together in a shared commitment to combatting terrorism. Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

Immediately after the deadly attacks in London, Trump turned to Twitter to comment on the attacks.

Armed police on Borough High Street, close to Borough Market (background) in London on June 4, 2017, one of the scenes of the June 3 terror attack.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

The country’s major political parties temporarily suspended campaigning with only days to go before the general election.

It’s the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

We’ve got more newsletters we think you’ll find interesting.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, the three attackers headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final.

Trump, who initially used the terrorist attacks to tout his travel ban and push the courts to reinstate it, slammed Khan earlier on Sunday.

Trump’s remarks come hours after he lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who urged the city’s residents to remain calm following the attack.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said “today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”, she said in a statement.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.