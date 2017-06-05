More than a thousand Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

“Nights like this is why you’re a footballer and why I joined Real Madrid“, Bale, who has become the first Welshman to win three European crowns, told WalesOnline.

The Portuguese forward scored twice as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the second season in a row by beating Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Real became the first team in Champions League history to retain the famous trophy since it changed to its current format.

Bale said he wasn’t upset about not being in the starting lineup at kick off.

“But I am very pleased with how we played in the first half”.

“I love football. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad”.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has explained how Zinedine Zidane identified a weakness in the Juventus defence that was key to their Champions League triumph.

“It is something special we are doing at the moment and we need to keep going because this moment will not last forever”, Modric said.

“We’ve made more history”, Bale said. “I think we feel that we are an incredible team”. But I always knew really because I’d only been training for five days with the team and I was really lucky to be involved, to be honest.

The Spanish publication reported before the final the Madrid players demanded an individual payout of €1.5 million if they managed win both La Liga and the Champions League, which the club accepted. “But we can improve the team”.

“I’ve worked double sessions for three, four weeks to get myself ready for this, to get myself fit, recover from the surgery – which still has a little more healing to do – but I will be able to rest in the summer, do some more rehab and then come next season stronger”.

“It’s been a hard season, so I understood the circumstances”, he said.