Mosques in United Kingdom refuse to bury Manchester bomber

Detectives know that Abedi purchased parts of the bomb that he used to carry out the attack after arriving back in the United Kingdom, but are still trying to work out whether he bought any of the bomb components before he left Manchester.

Det Ch Supt Jackson said police were keen to find out why Abedi kept going back to the Wilmslow Road area of the city and wanted to find the blue suitcase he used during those trips.

Anyone with information should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321. Today, we are releasing further images of Abedi, so I would ask you to look closely at them and contact us if you saw him.

“We have also have a good understanding of the likely component parts of the bomb and where these came from”, said Mr Jackson.

“As it stands 16 people in total have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which six people have since been released without charge”, the police said in a statement. We have done this by examining his movements on CCTV and other interactions he has had, whether it be with people or the phone calls he has made.

They have scrutinised CCTV to try to determine when and how the bomb was made in the Banff Road area in Rusholme, where houses have been repeatedly searched.

“Did you see Abedi in the Rusholme area between 18th and 22nd May?” “We need the public’s help in this”. If you have previously called and have information, I would urge you to call again.

Police said the 21-year-old man was set free Wednesday night.

“Many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this bad attack”, Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit said, referring to Adebi’s recent return from a trip to Libya.

‘Do you have any information about his movements on these dates?

Ten men remain in custody.

Four days after he returned, he detonated a suicide bomb at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people in the country’s worst terror atrocity in over a decade.

Meanwhile, about 600 stewards will be on duty at Sunday’s Ariana Grande benefit concert, according to Greater Manchester’s police chief, who said security on leaving music events and football matches would have to be reviewed.