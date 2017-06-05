Even as the Russian connection now touches the Trump family and Kushner’s meeting with ambassador Sergey Kislyak for the objective of establishing backchannel communications, the smoking gun is still just that, with nothing substantial about the content of the meeting.

Why did Kushner make the request of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak?

All these changes-a war room, a shakeup, and outside counsel- won’t solve the White House’s fundamental problem: the president is his own worst enemy, new staff or no. George Will’s observation that congressional staffs take on the characteristics of their bosses over time also applies to the White House, especially this one.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, President Trump told the press Sunday. Neither the meeting nor the Americans involved were under United States surveillance, officials told the Post.Kushner suggested the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to shield pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak from monitoring, according to The Post.Critics have described the arrangement as unusual, questioning why Kushner would attempt to make contact with Russian Federation while avoiding detection by USA intelligence and suggesting his actions could have made Kushner vulnerable to manipulation. Comey is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation during last year’s presidential election. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said “I don’t like it”, when asked about Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communication channel.

Comey, as the bureau’s chief, was overseeing its investigation of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election, including questionable ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

Kushner Companies had apologized for Nicole Kushner Meyer’s reference to her brother, Jared Kushner, when pitching One Journal Square in China in May.

Democratic calls for a review of Kushner’s security clearance appear perfectly reasonable under these unusual circumstances. If so, that would be a serious mistake.

It’s an extraordinary step for the White House to suddenly farm out inquiries about a subject about which the president is publicly commenting on-and in this case, just hours beforehand. And the administration’s pattern of attacking the media for offering “fabricated lies” and demanding investigations into those within the government who leak information has become a tiresome exercise in sidestepping this essential issue.

As Spicer stated Tuesday, both he and the president are frustrated with what the press secretary has described as a preponderance of fake and false news stories. Americans have a right to know exactly why it happened.