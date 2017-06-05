Iraqi forces have launched an offensive to retake the last enclave controlled by Daesh in the northern city of Mosul as the terrorist group is coming to final blows in the Arab country.

The forces hope to capture in the next few days the mosque where Al-Baghdadi revealed himself to the world and announced the “caliphate” that also spans part of Syria.

In a video released on Monday, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, a senior Hashed leader, said the paramilitary forces had reached the border with Syria.

Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul in January and launched the battle in the west in February.

The Iraqi air force dropped leaflets on Friday urging residents to flee.

The Iraqi forces have been fighting the ISIS group for about eight months in Mosul, gaining control over the vast majority of the city following the largest military operation since the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The air strikes pose an additional risk to civilians caught in the fighting in narrow, packed streets around the Old City. He also expressed deep concern for the safety of civilians behind IS lines in western Mosul.

A Pentagon investigation has found that more than 100 civilians were killed after the USA dropped a bomb on a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March. “The coalition takes every feasible measure to protect civilians from harm”.

Fighting, especially in the city’s west, has been ferocious, leaving Iraqi forces with thousands of casualties. As a result, Iraqi armed forces were forced to shift their focus and open a new front in northwestern Mosul earlier this month.

Iraq’s special forces suffered significant casualties in the fight for eastern Mosul and in the first weeks of the push on Mosul’s west, Iraq’s federal police – relatively inexperienced in urban combat – took a lead role in one of the city’s most hard districts. But after the federal police stalled on the southern edge of the Old City just weeks into the push, the joint command center adjusted the plans, ordering Iraqi forces to first sweep up and around the congested Old City. The U.S. should rebuild the homes of all the victims affected by the strike, he said, “so that the psychological damage will be mitigated”. Aid groups have warned that a mass exodus of thousands of residents would likely be chaotic and deadly as the area lacks safe passageways – forcing those who flee to cross front-line clashes.

Officials say the USA takes every precaution to avoid hitting civilians, including by aborting missile strikes at the last moment if a civilian unexpectedly wanders into the target zone.

“On this background, the statistics of civilian casualties from the coalition’s use of heavy weapons in Iraq cited by the United States military give ground for many questions”, she pointed out, reminding that the USA military reported the death of 352 Iraqi civilians.