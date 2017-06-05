Mount Royal graduate Chrissy Archibald killed in London terror attack

Beloved daughter and fiancée Christine Archibald, 30, has been identified as the Canadian killed alongside six others in Saturday night’s terrorist attack in London.

“It is time to say, ‘Enough is enough, ‘” Ms.

Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for the London attack.

After the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months, May said Thursday’s election would go ahead.

The knife-wielding assailants then took their attack to nearby Borough Market, where survivors described a hellish scene in an area packed with people enjoying a night out in bars and restaurants. Seven people were killed and at least 48 were hospitalized.

One thing we did notice though was that one side of the bridge was closed to facilitate road works.

Before the London Bridge attack, May’s gamble on a June 8 snap election had been thrust into doubt after polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead had collapsed in recent weeks.

Controlled explosions were carried out on Sunday morning at the flat in Barking, east London, where neighbours said one of the murder suspects lived with his wife and two children. However, they turned out to be fake, said Assistant Commission Mark Rowley.

“Indeed I am not surprised that, faced with what they must have feared were three suicide bombers, the firearms officers fired an unprecedented number of rounds to be completely confident they had neutralised those threats”.

Other witnesses reported seeing a man with a large blade, similar to a kitchen knife, and victims bleeding from stab wounds.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach worldwide agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning. And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online“, May said. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by US courts.

Mr. Trump warned that political correctness was standing in the way of improved security.

As we returned on our number 25 bus just after10pm we got the first hint that something awful had happened.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people“.

The travel ban and the attack on political correctness were prominent elements of his campaign previous year, thrilling supporters who ultimately put him in the White House but outraging political opponents on the left.