Mount Royal graduate Christine Archibald among London attack victims

Social media giants Google and Twitter are responding to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement that internet companies are complicit in terror attacks by giving extremist views “the safe space it needs to breed”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday police believe the three men shot dead by police were the lone perpetrators of the attack and therefore raising the threat level to the top at “critical” was not warranted.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May pledged a tougher attitude to fighting homegrown extremism in a speech Sunday, outside her official residence at 10 Downing Street. The three men in Saturday’s assault were shot dead by police, who said they were wearing suicide belts that turned out to be fakes. London police have raided two addresses and detained “a number” of people suspected of some connectio.

A 55-year-old man was later released.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England. The PM also hinted that the United Kingdom government would deploy greater resources to tackling the cyber aspect of terrorism and implied that (once she presumably wins the election) she will endeavour to force social media giants to more closely monitor their networks for radicalism.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe said her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held Ms Archibald, from British Columbia, and she died in his arms.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that an off-duty officer and a British Transport Police officer were injured but they sustained injuries that were not life threatening.

She said police know the identity of the three attackers but will not release them yet because of the ongoing investigation.

“Muslims everywhere are outraged and disgusted at these cowards who once again have destroyed the lives of our fellow Britons”, he said, “That this should happen in this month of Ramadan, when many Muslims were praying and fasting, only goes to show that these people respect neither life nor faith”.

“In the rare event of becoming caught up in a weapons attack we urge you to follow the Run, Hide, Tell advice”.

“One of them had a big knife. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah“. “Although the injuries are not critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention”.

It was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year following the Westminster and Manchester attacks which all together have killed 34 people.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off on Saturday, and police told people to avoid the area.

The president’s Sunday morning tweets on London appear to echo comments made on “Fox & Friends.”

Fellow diners pushed the attacker out of the restaurant by throwing chairs and bottles at him, while Mr Sagristani’s partner Carlos Pinto, 33, attended to the woman. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital in coming days, “the public will also see increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges“.

The major political parties suspended campaigning Sunday ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary elections.

Trump has used attacks around the world to justify his pursuit of the travel and immigration ban, one of his first acts since taking office.