Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has explained why he rejected Manchester United past year, claiming he was convinced by the Spanish club’s trust in him.

As reported on Skies Sports Information HQ previously today, we have actually been informed Actual have made a ₤ 60m bid for David de Gea – although Manchester United state they have actually received no official offer.

The Manchester United manager is set to sanction a move to bring the Real Madrid defender to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese Coach was partly behind Real’s decision to recruit Varane for €10 million from Lens back in 2011.

Varane, who has scored four goals in 35 appearances this term in all competitions, had been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu last summer after Zidane had opted to select Pepe alongside Sergio Ramos as he preferred defensive pairing.

SSN HQ also understands that Mourinho is interested in Varane’s colleague at Real Madrid, Alvaro Morata, who he sees as a flawless candidate to lead the line for United next season as Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues his rehabilitation from knee surgery. With Ancelotti, I played less but he did extraordinary things at Real Madrid and that is what counts. During the same period, Varane made considerable progress to become one of the best young defenders in Europe.

United were repeatedly linked with the French worldwide and Jose Mourinho had identified the defender as one of his primary transfer targets, but after many weeks of speculation Varane decided against a move to the Premier League.

"It's not been pretty to watch this season but, if you look at the stats, at the end of it he's won two trophies in his first season, so whatever he does he wins trophies"

