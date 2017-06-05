Muguruza breaks down in tears, blasts ‘disrespectful’ French Open crowd

Garbiñe Muguruza’s French Open didn’t so much end with a whimper but a scream when the defending champion shouted angrily at a ball boy for her towel in the deciding set of her defeat by Kristina Mladenovic, of France.

Muguruza, the fourth seed from Spain, helped create that situation as she ran into a determined Mladenovic with the Frenchwoman backed by a vocal crowd of countrymen in Paris.

Finding it increasingly tough to manage the crowd, Muguruza nearly broke down, eventually losing the deciding set 3-6 – a fact that also meant no former French Open champion would be in the quarter-finals at the Grand Slam.

“The crowd was really tough today”, Muguruza said at a news conference that was halted at one point so she could compose herself after getting choked up.

“I just think that they sometimes should be a little bit more respectful, even though for the game, because we had to stop”.

The 36-year-old was worn down 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round at the French Open by the persistence, clay-court nous and occasional brilliance of Timea Bacsinszky, who floated drop shot after drop shot, with the American failing to find an answer.

“I love you, too”, she told the chanting crowd after the win on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

“It’s a very painful defeat here in the French Open“, said a tearful Muguruza.

Meanwhile, Seven-time Grand Slam victor Venus Williams’ defeat in the hands of Swiss Timea Bacsinszky meant that a new major champion will be crowned in Paris on Saturday.

With there being a clear dearth of champions emerging from the host nation – Yannick Noah was the last Frenchman to have won the men’s singles title in 1983, while Mary Pierce lifted the women’s singles title at the turn-of-the-century in 2000 – every time a native player takes to the court, it’s as if the fans feel dutybound to push him on.

There was, like, few points that she played well at the end of the match, and kind of that was it’. Obviously the build up for many on the road to Roland Garros was what it would be like for her coming in as a defending champion.

“You make me cry”, she continued.

She also made it clear what the second wind of her career is all about.

“It’s still there. I mean, it’s obvious that I have some struggles still, especially with my serve”, said Mladenovic.

Earlier, Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur.

But she ran out of steam as the 27-year-old Bacsinszky, who had wasted two set points in the first set, chased her across the court and won the next two easily, clinching the match with a flawless drop shot. “It’s something I know to work on and to handle”, Tennis.com quoted Maldenovic as saying. I thought it was a great match.

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won 6-4, 7-5 against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1.