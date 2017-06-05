Muguruza, Venus out; French Open to have 1st-time Slam champ

She said in her post-match interview: “It’s a match that was eagerly awaited by everyone, myself included”.

These two have split their only two meetings with Bacsinszky winning in this years Davis Cup and Mladenovic winning in the 2016 Eastbourne International.

“I love you, too”, she told the chanting crowd after the win on a sunbathed Court Suzanne Lenglen. “But it’s always tricky when you have to defend your title and you have someone that’s going to be a tough match, no matter in which country you play”.

PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarterfinal at the French Open by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. Next up: Nadal vs.

Pliskova will play Cepede Royg, who became only the second Paraguayan woman to reach the second week here after stopping Mariana Duque-Marino 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

“It’s a very painful defeat here in the French Open“, she said afterwards. How right those folks were.

Carreno Busta reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 8-6 win over Canada’s Milos Raonic, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up. I think all the opponents I had in this path until today, they were extremely hard and they were also clay-court players, and I think that today didn’t just went my way’. Obviously they are excited.

“I’ll just keep it simple”, Williams said.

But Mladenovic played superbly on the big points, pumping her fist and screaming after every one, and Muguruza’s resistance wilted in a poor final game.

“I think it’s such a nice head-to-head coming up for everybody”.

Muguruza was joined by Venus Williams, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur in exiting the tournament, meaning the women’s event will have a new grand slam champion.

The 24-year-old got off to a flying start against Muguruza, who peppered the court with unforced errors as the Frenchwoman opened a 4-1 lead. She was down 5-3 in the final set before breaking Rogers twice, and secured the victory on her first match point with a forehand victor on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams was bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky. Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“If you had been in my shoes on the court, I think you would have understood”.

Caroline Wozniacki, with two grand slam final appearances to her credit the most experienced player left, continued her fine year with a surprise 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory over the 2009 champion Kuznetsova. There was also a keen sense of expectancy surrounding her, with those not knowing much about her game or her persona, wanting to know more about this tennis pro, who had (seemingly) newly sprung among the relatively well-rooted names.