‘Multiple fatalities’ reported at shooting in Orlando

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, they are working a shooting scene with “multiple fatalities”.

Officers gathered in a parking lot outside a warehouse off Forsyth Road in Orange County, near Full Sail University, sometime before 9 a.m.

Authorities closed off a section of Forsyth Road at Hanging Moss Road as the investigation continued.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is headed to the scene to provide more information.

Watch the media briefing here live once it begins. “Multiple fatalities. Situation contained”, the account tweeted.

Captain Angelo Nieves said that no other details were now available and that the situation had been contained, but there are said to be multiple casualties.

