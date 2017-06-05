‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported in Orlando Shooting

Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff Demings will brief. The Orange Country Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were “multiple fatalities”, but that the situation was “contained” and the location had been “stabilized”.

There were no further details. The incident occurred in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, northwest of downtown, the sheriff’s office said.

Several people have been killed in a mass shooting in Orlando today, police report. Officers are gathered outside a warehouse of some type, combing the area for clues.

The shooting happened a week ahead of the anniversary of the June 12 Pulse nightclub shooting which left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.