Mumbai Indians wins the IPL 2017 Finals in a thriller

According to our IPL finals predictions, Mumbai Indians will win tonight and lift the IPL trophy as they have strong bowling lineup and opening batsmen when compared to Pune team. Rohit feels that is important to get the combinations right at the early stages of the tournament and that all three MI titles have been special for him. From there each bowler contributed before Mitchell Johnson delivered the over that will be forever remembered in the annals of IPL folklore.

In a tense finish to a low scoring final, Rising Pune Supergiant needed four runs to win off the last ball. To be able to defend a score like this was a brilliant effort, I couldn’t ask for more.

But despite playing limited games, the Australian also played a role behind the scenes, Sharma said, working closely with bowling coach Shane Bond to sharpen Mumbai’s fast bowlers. “The last over was very crucial”, the Mumbai skipper said. “When he had a break after 6 overs, we just got together to be calm and don’t overdo”.

“It was fantastic to have him throughout the season”.

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith & coach Stephen Fleming in discussion.

“He (Smith) was trying to use the pace of the bowler”. This was just momentary as Rayudu was run out in the 8 over with an wonderful direct hit by Smith.

Krunal Pandya top scored with 47 as Mumbai could only post 129-8, but that proved to be enough as Johnson (3-26), Jasprit Bumrah (2-26), Lasith Malinga and Karn Sharma made key impacts with the ball. Our target was between 140 and 160.

But Krunal kept his composure and added a vital 50 runs for the eighth wicket with Johnson before he fell off the last ball of the innings which gave Christian (2-34) his second wicket of the innings. You will always have some experienced and proven match winners and some inexperienced in your squad.

“We lost wickets, or they bowled a good over”.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler scored 272 runs in the tournament for Mumbai, while all-rounder Ben Stokes starred for Pune with a maiden Twenty20 century and 12 wickets, but neither was playing in the final after being recalled for the upcoming one-day worldwide series against South Africa.

On if he aspires to be Indian T20 captain: (Laughs) that’s thinking too far ahead. I will grab it with both hands.