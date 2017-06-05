Mumford & Sons singer holds moment of silence

“Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

The high school choir took the stage to sing a rendition of Ariana Grande’s song “My Everything“, alongside the singer herself.

Grande described how she changed her plans for the show after the mother of bombing victim Olivia Campbell had revealed the 15-year-old “would have wanted to hear the hits”. You make everyone from out of town feel so welcome. we love you.

Manchester stood united in love and hope as they honored the victims of the attack, and there was no better way to segue into the night’s final song than to see everyone who participated in the evening together. “Love really is the way and anyone who tries to say things of destruction have anything to do with God or Allah is wrong”. “Thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much, thank you”.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, said Scooter Braun, Grande’s manager, in a statement early Sunday.

The event went ahead despite another terror attack in London last night in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”, Braun said.

“Evil will test us”.

She said: “Before we go any further, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today”.

The concert was rife with emotional highlights and was still packed with unexpected moments despite a mostly accurate set-list circulating online before the show even began.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the concert.

The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then sang Timshel while strumming his guitar.

“All we feel is love, resilience, positivity”.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?” she asked the crowd gathered at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Her boyfriend Mac Miller also joined her on stage for a surprise performance of “Dang!”

All proceeds raised will be going towards a special fund set up for the families and the victims of the Manchester Arena attack which saw 22 people killed and 120 injured when a suicide bomber set of an explosive device after Ariana Grande performed at the venue on May 22.

Greater Manchester Police assistant chief constable Garry Shewan also issued a statement following Saturday’s attack, which left seven dead and 48 injured.

Officials tightened security for Sunday’s concert.

Ahead of the concert, Grande visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where many of her young fans are being treated.