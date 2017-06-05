Murder probe launched after Belfast stab death

A murder investigation was launched after the victim, aged in his 30s, was stabbed to death in Downshire Place on Sunday night.

The man died after an incident in the Downshire Place area of Belfast.

“An 18 year old male who we arrested last night is now in custody at Musgrave PSNI station and is assisting police with their enquiries”.

Police investigating this murder have arrested an 18-year-old male.

Detective Inspector Darren McCartney has asked for anyone who may have footage captured from the incident to contact police.

Police said they are not treating the attack as a hate crime.

She said: “I offer my honest condolences to the loved ones of the man who died in last night”.

Alliance South Belfast Westminster candidate for South Belfast Paula Bradshaw has expressed “shock”.