Murray confident of beating Del Potro in 3rd-round blockbuster

One of the most compelling rivalries of 2016 will be renewed in the third round of the French Open when Andy Murray takes on Juan Martin Del Potro.

When Almagro picked himself up off the clay and walked slowly back to his chair, Del Potro went with him, sitting down next to his opponent and putting an arm around his shoulder. Del Potro later said, according to the ATP World Tour website, that he didn’t feel comfortable with the victory.

“He’s, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world when he’s fit and healthy”.

‘This year he’s had a lot of tough draws. [In] Miami I think he lost to Roger [Federer].

But any confidence he had gained swiftly evaporated in the early afternoon sunshine as Klizan, ranked 50th, took an early hold on the match. If you look at the matches that he’s lost, he’s played Novak a few times. Yes, it’s something I constantly try to get better at. I still don’t think Del Potro is the player that he once was a few years ago – his two-handed backhand is not almost as risky as what is was and that gives Murray a slight advantage. “Sometimes the heart is first more than the tennis match”, said Del Potro.

“Physically I felt good”.

The 22-year-old has used his huge forehand to bulldoze his way to straight-sets wins over Gastao Elias and Renzo Olivo and now meets South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

On the other hand, Del Potro’s first rendezvous with Paris in five years was comparatively easy as he sailed into the third round after a sobbing Nicolas Almagro retired with a knee injury. “So hopefully I will keep improving in the next one”.

Their third-round clash at Roland Garros represents just the second time the pair have met at a Grand Slam, Murray winning their only previous encounter at the 2008 US Open.

Murray had said he would be ready for any such antics, but the world No 1 was consumed by his own frustration as he got bogged down in the fourth set.

But the 29th seed, whose loss to Gastao Elias in Lyon last week was his only defeat this season to a player outside the top 10, knows he must quickly re-focus for his showdown with Murray. “I tried to find good words for that moment”, he said, “I said to him, ‘Try to be calm”.

“I don’t like it when it’s in (view during) my ball toss”. “I only had a week practice, so I am just very happy to be in the third round”.