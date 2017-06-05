Murray ousts Del Potro

ANDY Murray will measure himself against one of the best of the next generation in the fourth round of the French Open.

Monfils, a semi-finalist in 2008, reached the last 16 after fellow countryman Richard Gasquet retired due to a thigh injury midway through the third set.

Cornet has never been further than that in Grand Slam tournaments.

The 2014 US Open champion, who has not dropped a set in Paris, will play for his first trip to the French Open quarterfinals when he faces Kevin Anderson next. And two of them would play each other to do so. His major titles have come on faster surfaces at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, but Murray was the French Open runner-up a year ago.

Even aside from such concerns, this was billed as one of the highlights in a lively schedule.

He needed almost three hours to get past the 29th-seeded del Potro at Court Philippe Chatrier under a cloud-filled sky.

Murray did enough to keep his nose in front throughout, while the Argentine was unable to reprise the heroics that saw the pair produce such magic in last year’s Rio Olympics gold medal match.

But it was Del Potro who made the first breakthrough, with his powerful forehand helping him into a 3-1 lead.

From 3-5, Murray was able to rally and take the first set to a tiebreak where he won it 7-6 (8) after Del Potro sent a forehand wide on set point in what ended up being a thriller first set. After winning the first two sets 7-5 6-4, he lost the third 7-6 (4) and was 3-0 down in the fourth. He progressed to win the match 7-6 (8) 7-5 6-0, snagging the final eight games having briefly faltered in dropping serve when serving for the second set at 5-4.

Now the Argentine had the set at his bidding, but double faulted, then gave up another set-point, and it was Murray’s turn again.

The match hinged on a first set that was so tight that in the end it took a split decision from two of the officials before it could finally be given to Murray.

From then on there only looked to be one victor as Murray powered clear, raising his level as Del Potro struggled to keep up.

Martic is ranked 290th but she took just 49 minutes to beat the Latvian and match her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament. He was, naturally, disappointed, with the result, but his usual generous self in defeat.

Having worn down his risky opponent, the Brit opened up in the set with repeated displays of brilliance to take the match away from Del Potro entirely.

Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep all face tough matches in Round 4 of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday. “I started playing much quicker”. The crowd was enjoying the match, too. That’s very positive, because I wasn’t doing that for the last few tournaments and the last couple of matches I have done it, and totally turned the matches around. I didn’t come here with the mindset that I’m definitely going to go a long way here.

“I did a good clay season and I’m looking forward to playing [well on] the grass”. “I feel so good on this center court”.

Their match will conclude tomorrow after rain in Paris delayed this evening’s play. The tactical side is very important for me.

Steady rain in Paris interrupted play at 1510 and organisers said that the players would not be called back before 1600.

There is still much work ahead of Murray as he tries to remain at the top of the world rankings, but this was a step in the right direction ahead of a meeting with either John Isner or Karen Khachanov.