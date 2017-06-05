Murray ready for Khachanov test

– The Swiss will face Richard Gasquet or Gael Monfils in the next round.

The third-round match between a pair of past major champions was much tighter than the straight-set scoreline might indicate.

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic, a former US Open champion, defeated an ailing Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. Cornet is playing her 45th Slam – the most appearances among active players without reaching a quarter-final.

The 2014 US Open champion, who has not dropped a set in Paris, will play for his first trip to the French Open quarterfinals when he faces Kevin Anderson next.

Top seed Murray, 30, is trying to reach the last eight in Paris for the sixth time in the past seven years.

Murray has won almost $60 million in prize money – which is about 60 times more than Khachanov.

Even aside from such concerns, this was billed as one of the highlights in a lively schedule. Under constant pressure from an aggressive foe, del Potro had some trouble from Murray’s drop shots and wound up making far more unforced errors, 43-28.

The Scot secured his place in the Round of 16 with the win in a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal final won by Murray.

“They’re all very small opportunities, small margins, and a few points here and there”. He broke Murray in the third game, threatened again in the fifth, and fought off break points to lead 5-3. Juan Martin kicked off the match in a better fashion, breaking in game 3 for a 4-2 lead, and he had a set point in game 9 on return.

Murray took advantage and made no mistake, crunching it out with his fourth ace of the match. Del Potro had four set points in total and double-faulted at 7-6 up in the tie-breaker. The Argentine stood draped over the net in disappointment for what seemed an age, thumped his water bottle in fury, and looked a beaten man.

Yet two days on and the towering Argentine national hero, a former US Open victor whose career has been blighted by a wrist injury and a series of unfortunate ailments, was requiring his own comfort blanket after his spirit was broken and bruised by Andy Murray recapturing the opulent levels that make him the world number one he is.

Surround sound came to Court Philippe Chatrier today. Piskova won 7-5, 6-1. Del Potro’s last hurrah came at 15-40 with Murray serving for the match, but the Briton hit a victor onto the baseline and the job was done, 6-0.

“It was like an hour and a half set that he just lost and I wanted to keep the momentum with me”. He was, naturally, disappointed, with the result, but his usual generous self in defeat.

“Yeah, too much frustration”.

“The first set was very, very important for me – in these conditions, slowing and heavy, to come back would have been hard if I had lost it”, two-time Wimbledon champion Murray said after the match. “I couldn’t believe I lost that set”. “I was starting to play a bit better towards the end of the set”.

“Regardless of how someone reacts necessarily, you still have to expect that they are going to come out and start the set strong”, Murray explained. “I did a good clay season and I’m looking forward to playing [well on] the grass”. And the first set was very, very important, I think, for the rest of the match. That’s why he’s the No. 1 of the world at the moment, and I know how important is this tournament for him. Even when I went behind today, I wasn’t anxious.

Del Potro, whose groin caused him trouble in the last match, struggled when stretched wide or in hunting down short balls.

Neither, really, could Murray, who noticed how crestfallen his opponent was after that vital set. Anderson served 24 aces during the third-round clash to take his total at the tournament to 58, two clear of American John Isner, whose match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov was called off due to rain.

The left-hander blasted 31 winners as he took just 93 minutes to dismiss Uruguayan 22nd seed Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-2 6-3 and book a likely showdown with Japanese star Kei Nishikori.