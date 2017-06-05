Must-win for Cavs

Then Curry drove in for a layup as James tried in vain to block it.

“That’s not a big deal at all”, Thompson said.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

Despite the 19-point margin, the Warriors were made to work for the 14th straight win of their blemish-free postseason. This was the first time in NBA Finals history two players on opposing teams had triple-doubles.

Durant matched his postseason career high with 38 points in Game 1 to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, becoming the first player to post a 38-8-8 or better since Kobe Bryant went 40-8-8 in the 2009 Finals against Orlando. Curry also had a triple-double – 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (1) dunks against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. Along with his usual stifling defense, Draymond Green chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds and Zaza got in on the action as well, hitting four of his five shots for eight points. And Tyronn Lue didn’t get much from his “others” on Thursday night.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he was able to return to coaching after being sidelined by constant pain because of complications following a pair of back surgeries almost two years ago.

Steve Kerr was back on the bench for the Warriors in this one, which was great to see and gave the Warriors and emotional boost. It’s great to see him healthy enough to return to the sidelines, and it’s clear his sense of humor’s still in fine form. Got to be more energy, got to make it tough for them.

The Warriors never ruled out his return and stood by the claim when he felt up to coaching, he would return.

After all, truth be told, after winning an NBA-record 73 games during the regular season, the Warriors probably had no business losing last year’s Finals. I am not. I think Lebron is a remarkable player, and in the discussion for best player to ever play the game. “All in all he just played with confidence”. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

But the Cavaliers still have James on their side. The Warriors showed the full might of their offensive firepower in the fourth quarter, opening a 21-point lead against a team that had entered the Finals 12-1 in the playoffs.

“We’re anxious about the series”, Durant said. That’s what they do. This team, their offense is constant movement, so you got to be locked in, you can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay.

They combined for 66 points and 18 assists in a 113-91 Game 1 thumping Thursday night against LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers, who must find a way to defend the high-flying Durant when the best-of-seven series resumes Sunday at Oracle Arena. But if that’s on James’ mind, he isn’t sharing it. “But I know if we put in the same defensive effort collectively, we will be really tough to beat”, a confident Thompson said.

The 51-year-old American, last year’s NBA Coach of the Year, made the announcement less than two hours before the tip-off of game two of the best-of-seven championship series against visiting Cleveland.