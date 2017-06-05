N. Korea Rejects New UNSC Resolution, Vows to Continue Nuke Program

Backing fresh sanctions on North Korea, Russia’s deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov stressed in June that “the choice here has to be made in favour of using diplomatic tools to the maximum extent possible”.

North Korea’s coal exports shriveled to zero in April, according to data released by the U.N. Security Council’s committee on sanctions on the country.

North Korea “fully rejects” the latest U.N sanctions against its citizens and entities as a “hostile act” and will continue its nuclear weapons development without a delay, its foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“The DPRK Ministry of Foreign Affairs gives a strong condemnation and rejection to the UNSC’s another campaign of sanctions as it is a crafty hostile act with the objective of putting a curb on the DPRK’s buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it”, the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the country’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

“(Washington) talked about the possibility of dialogue but it is nonsense to mention dialogue while laying out unfair preconditions and applying maximum pressure”, the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Hua said countries around the South China Sea had tried to lower tensions, but others outside the region “have been bent on going against the trend, making repeated erroneous remarks, ignoring the facts and confusing black from white with entirely ulterior motives”.

It was Washington’s “ultimate double standard” to ban other countries from nuclear or missile tests amid its own attempts to modernise the United States arsenal.

“North Korea poses a threat to us all”.

Russian Federation has denounced North Korea’s nuclear ambitions as a “direct threat” to the country.

The Trump administration has been pressing China aggressively to rein in its reclusive neighbor, warning that all options are on the table if Pyongyang persists with its nuclear and missile development.

“All states involved in territorial disagreements in the South China Sea need to adhere to the principle of the non-use of force”, he said.

“They would squarely see that their mean and indiscreet act would go in just opposite direction to what they want for”.