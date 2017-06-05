N.Korea rejects S.Korea group’s offer for anti-malaria help

South Korea is questioning four North Koreans rescued from waters off the east coast and will return them to the North if they want to go back, the South’s Unification Ministry said on Monday.

North Korea’s response is likely to dampen liberal President Moon Jae-in’s move to seek engagement with North Korea.

The Korean Sharing Movement is preparing to send pesticide and medical supplies to fight Malaria to North Korea as the government has made a decision to flexibly resume inter-Korean exchanges.

The South’s Coast Guard rescued a North Korean on a vessel on June 2 and another three fishermen on another boat the following day in the East Sea, according to the Ministry of Unification.

If the North accepted the Korean Sharing Movement’s shipments, it could have become the first local civic group to provide humanitarian assistance to the North since January 2016.

“We’ve chose to put off our plans to deliver the supplies’ shipments and to visit North Korea for cooperation”, Kang said.

Now as president, Moon is expected to prioritize cooperation with Japan in the face of North Korea ramping up its missile and nuclear programs.

Despite the lack of South Korean assistance, North Korea has in recent years reported declining cases of malaria thanks largely to anti-malaria aid programs by worldwide organizations.

Group official Hong Sang-young says North Korea told his organization Monday that it won’t allow the visit because of United Nations sanctions adopted Friday that Seoul has vowed to implement. It’s unclear if and how much the new United Nations sanctions would sting North Korea, which is already under multiple rounds of United Nations and other worldwide sanctions. Moon’s government has said it will evaluate expanding civilian exchanges with North Korea, while sternly dealing with its missile and other weapons tests.

The North regularly threatens to destroy the United States and says its missile and nuclear programs are needed to counter USA aggression.