Nadal, Djokovic move on

“I had a couple of plays in my head of how to play against him”, Basilashvili said.

“There’s no easy match in a Grand Slam quarter-final, it will be very hard for both of us”, said Djokovic of his upcoming challenge.

The Serb’s new coach Andre Agassi arrived midway through the second set and apparently inspired him to the win.

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem also progressed with an impressive straight sets victory over Horacio Zeballos of Argentina.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce challenge from South Korea’s Hyeon Chung in an all-Asian tussle held over from Saturday following rain to clinch a place in the last 16.

“I didn’t really have expectations here”, said the Czech, who made a last-minute decision to play in Paris after testing her left hand in a match against her best friend and fellow Fed Cup team mate, Lucie Hradecka, a week before Roland Garros.

Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3). “I also believe that you kind of attract, you know, certain things that when you are, you know, living under stress and fear of everything”, he said.

Opening proceedings on the main showcourts will be Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who faces ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland, while on Court One, 28th seed Caroline Garcia will start as favourite against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei.

“I just think that they sometimes should be a little bit more respectful”, she added, as Mladenovic thrived on the partisan support.

The score today was quite disappointing, of course.With victory all but certain, the fourth seed put out his statement of intent with a battling break to open the third set.Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the eighth seed, beat No. 32 Zhang Shuai of China, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-5, in a grueling match lasting more than three hours.Goffin wrenched his ankle in a sickening incident after scrambling to hit a lobbed backhand victor, only to land heavily on tarpaulins at the back of the court.

The nine-time champion matched Roger Federer’s Open era record for appearances in the last eight at Roland Garros.

PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarterfinal at the French Open by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

Seven-time major champion Venus Williams was bidding for a quarterfinal spot against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

World number 290 and qualifier Petra Martic reached the last 16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Latvian 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Carina Witthoeft turned up late for her third round match against second-seeded Karolina Pliskova at the French Open.