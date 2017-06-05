Nadal races into 11th French Open quarter-final

Nadal continued his ruthless form at Roland Garros by dispatching Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to match Roger Federer’s mark of last-eight appearances in Paris.

“I think it’s always about being conscious of what time of the day or night you go, where do you go, but, you know, it’s very unpredictable”. I can’t really understand. “Honestly, no, I don’t think it was unsportsmanship or unfair or anything”.

The emerging baseliner eliminated Isner 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-3) to earn his first grand slam quarter-final berth.

The supreme claycourter, Nadal has managed to lift his level even higher this year.

Nadal, who lost just one game in beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in round three, has dropped only 20 games in the tournament so far. I won quite easily. Nadal said. “The rest of the things (don’t) matter”. “That’s the only important thing for me, no?” I’m on the right track. That’s my viewpoint. But of course I fully respect other points of view.

On Court 2 John Isner has saved his tournament with a gritty 7-5 tie-break win in the third set against Karen Khachanov. Only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also achieved that feat.

He will now face Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat Milos Raonic, in the quarter-finals where victory will be his 100th in best-of-five-set matches on his beloved clay.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived his first stern test at the French Open on Friday, as he came from two sets to one down to overcome world number 41 Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 and move into the last 16.

The eighth-seeded Nishikori was leading 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-3 when rain stopped play on Saturday, but was clearly struggling with a wrist injury and had also had treatment on his back as the 21-year-old Chung rallied.

“After that (first set) I started playing with fewer errors and that was good”.

“I obviously was a little bit nervous”, Muguruza said. No. 6 Dominic Thiem, with the winners facing off in the semifinals.