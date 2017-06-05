NASA postpones sounding rocket launch until June 11

Should the skies prove clear enough for NASA to carry on with the launch, early risers in the mid-Atlantic coast from NY to North Carolina will be able to witness the sky being illuminated by blue-green and red luminescent artificial clouds.

The rocket’s scheduled launch for Sunday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility was scrubbed due to clouds impacting the ability to test the new ampoule ejection system created to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora. The first two attempts were scrubbed due to winds and clouds.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will be open as early as 3:30 a.m. on the day of the launch for anyone who would like to watch.

The launch window on Saturday from from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is 4:26 – 4:41 a.m. EDT ( 1:56-2.11 p.m India time), the United States space agency said.

The Pepsi-sized canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. The sky must be clear at one of those locations for researchers to be able to gather data properly.

During the two-stage process of the launch, ten canisters the size of soda cans will be deployed into the air at about 6 to 12 miles away from the 670-pound main payload. Earthbound boffins hoped they could then peer through those clouds into space, to advance our knowledge of track particle motions in space.

According to NASA, “the vapor tracers could be visible from NY to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia” (see image below for visible areas).

Ground cameras will be stationed at Wallops and in Duck, North Carolina, to view the vapor tracers.

The clouds, or vapor tracers, are formed “through the interaction of barium, strontium, and cupric-oxide”, according to NASA.

For the current mission, the total flight time, is expected to be about eight minutes. The payload will land in the Atlantic Ocean about 90 miles from Wallops Island and will not be recovered. NASA says smartphone users can download the “What’s Up at Wallops” app to get more launch information.