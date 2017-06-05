NASCAR 2017 Coca-Cola 600 final results: Austin Dillon wins

Austin Dillon picked up his first career win early Monday morning by winning the Coca-Cola 600 in a race that came down purely to a strategy that paid off.

“Can you believe this? the Coke 600, Austin Dillon, the 3″, Childress said. “The bottom was so slippery, I don’t know what kind of race we would have had” without that sealer.

Harvick was the polesitter but lost the lead to Busch on lap two. Leading with just over one lap left, the No. 48 auto ran out of gas, handing the lead over to Dillon, who had not led a lap since the season-opening Daytona 500.

“I would have guessed I’d have got a win here in a point race at some point, but it just hasn’t happened”, Earnhardt said.

“Those guys are performing, so they’re going to talk about them”, Dillon said. They just didn’t figure then that it would take more than three seasons and a total of 133 races before Dillon could get to Victory Lane in Cup.

“My grandfather was an Air Force chaplain in France and Belgium during World War II, so it has always been in my family’s DNA to pay our respects to the military”, said Barry Landis, FOX NASCAR’s race producer who brought the concept to life in 2009. “I don’t see myself on the board, so it can’t be very good”. “To have my grandson [win] just makes it that more special”. Chase Elliott will start third, followed by Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and Deny Hamlin.

“I attribute that to my family”, he said. “And I am glad to add to the legacy of it”.

Ryan Newman and Dale Earnhardt Jr completed the top 10.

Austin Dillon passed an out-of-gas Jimmie Johnson two laps from the end in the Coca-Cola 600 for his first NASCAR Cup victory, returning the iconic No. 3 vehicle to Victory Lane late Sunday night.

Johnson inherited the race lead when crew chief Chad Knaus kept the No. 48 on track as the frontrunners peeled off for their final stops inside 35 laps to go. Since 2015, the No. 78 auto has led 756 out of a total 1200 laps (63 percent) during the trio of 600-mile races, only to lose two of them due to fuel-mileage, as Carl Edwards stretched his tank two years ago. So thats a little tough to swallow,  he said. “I can’t say enough about my team and what they continue to do”. We were really, really loose.

As badly as he wanted to win the Coca-Cola 600 before stepping away from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 10th-place finish in the sport’s longest race offered a little gratification.

Here’s how the top 10 finished.

I made a mistake,  he said. But it’s been a long, long time since I won at Charlotte, which was never in a Cup vehicle, so finally we got that out of the way, and now we look forward to hopefully being able to make it back to back.

Larson also had some bad luck at the All-Star race last week.

Eight drivers took that risk, notably Jimmie Johnson, whose tank started running dry with about three laps left.

Dillon closed racing’s biggest day with the surprise victory, following Sebastian Vettel’s win in Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix and Takura Sato’s victory in the Indy 500. Busch earned 10 race points, with an allotment doled out in descending order behind him. Instead, his chances ended less than 25 laps into the race when he ran over pieces of Jeffrey Earnhardt’s crumbling auto and could not gain traction as Brad Keselowski slammed into the rear of the No. 24 Chevrolet.

The yellow flag waved for the first time when something flew out from under Jeffrey Earnhardt’s vehicle and hit the front of Chase Elliott’s auto. The 16-driver playoff field will be set after the next 15 races and by the regular-season champion plus 15 drivers based on wins with ties broken by points.