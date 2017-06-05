National Basketball Association finals Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors

Because if the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were nearly untouchable in the Eastern Conference playoffs and the clear second-best team in the league, can’t hang with Golden State, who can?

The Warriors lead the series 1-0.

Former coach and player Al Attles said it was “terrific” news.

Attles played for the Warriors in some of the franchise’s most memorable games, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece in 1962.

“There’s an old saying, ‘You don’t miss the water ’til the well runs dry, ‘” the 80-year-old Attles said after receiving the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. Hubie Brown also was honored as a co-recipient.

It’s Comeback Night at Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr’s a guy I respected even before he started coaching. And so are Cleveland’s black jerseys.

Golden State warriors head coach Steve Kerr will coach in Game 2. Not to be outdone, the Cavaliers broke a record of their own… by becoming the first team in NBA Finals history to fail to record a single steal in a game. “You can talk, like, 15-0 or whatever he did, but the team was just falling apart at the seams, and so I just had to get back to make sure we righted the ship”.

Kerr explained why he was stepping away from the team during the Portland series.

James, who last month overtook Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, was coached by current Warriors acting coach Mike Brown with the Cavaliers, who appreciates the streak and the longevity James has shown in reaching eight career NBA Finals, the last seven in a row.

Kerr has been sidelined since the first round of the National Basketball Association playoffs after experiencing complications from back surgery. “The last couple of weeks have been better, I’ve been leading practice every day – doing the coaches sessions and film meetings, and put together a few good days”. He took over head coaching duties due to complications from back surgery for Kerr, who says he intends to coach for the rest of the Finals.