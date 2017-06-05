National Doughnut Day 2017: Where to snag free treats around San Antonio

Celebrated the first Friday of June every year, the “holiday” is especially poignant in 2017 as it is the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into the war. For those in New York City, the company will hand out free doughnuts in Times Square on Friday.

Some, such as Dunkin’ Donuts and Cumberland Farms, require the purchase of a beverage to get the freebie.

June 2nd is National Doughnut Day, and many doughnut shops in southern Colorado are giving away free doughnuts and other deals to celebrate.

At Dunkin Donuts, you can enjoy a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase. Customers will also receive a free 12-ounce drip coffee with their purchase. They may even rival Dunkin’ Donuts in the doughnut department, so if you have the chance to swing by a location on Friday be sure to check it out.

At Wawa, National Doughnut Day specials will be offered to Wawa Rewards members only.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving one free doughnut with any purchase. Limit one per purchase. Although you better hurry as locations close in the afternoon.

Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a free doughnut at participating locations, including its store at 2700 East Beltline near 28th Street in Grand Rapids. Go here to learn more and find participating shops. A free doughnut- or donut. Access the coupon here. Harris Teeter: A half dozen box of glazed doughnuts will be on sale for $1.97 (normally $3.49). The Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls” served along the front lines during WWI and WWII, bringing the soldiers free coffee and doughnuts.

The Salvation Army started the donut giveaway 18 years ago as a way to honor soldiers and volunteers on the frontlines.

Friday’s National Donut Day has a long history.